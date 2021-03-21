Missing woman Shylo Rose Porter's vehicle found

Bay of Plenty police are looking for missing 24-year-old Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongopai. Photo / Supplied

Police have found the vehicle of a Bay of Plenty woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Bay of Plenty police are looking for 24-year-old Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongopai.

She was last in contact with her whānau on Thursday morning and she was thought to be driving a Silver 2009 Audi A3 hatchback, registration number MYM472.

That vehicle has now been found by police in Rotorua but they continue to appeal for information on Porter's whereabouts.

Police and her whānau have concerns for her welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who can help.

Anyone who has seen Porter or has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to call 105 and quote event number P045868786.