Rotorua Lakes Council.

Byelections will be required following the resignations of two community board members in Rotorua.

Nominations were open to fill vacancies on the Rotorua Rural Community Board and Rotorua Lakes Community Board, Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement today.

Anker Hansen from the Rotorua Rural Community Board and Stephanie George from the Rotorua Lakes Community Board have both resigned due to changes in their personal circumstances, the statement said.

The resignations were effective from July 18.

The Local Electoral Act requires a byelection to be held if a vacancy occurs more than 12 months before the next triennial election.

The council said a byelection timetable had been prepared by the Electoral Officer in accordance with the Act and nominations for both positions opened on July 26 and close on August 23, with the polling day scheduled for October 19.

The process for a byelection is the same as for triennial elections and the byelection method will be first-past-the-post.

The council said the estimated cost to run the community board byelections was approximately $44,000.

“This is indicative only,” the statement said.