Rotorua Boys' High School old boys make up quarter of staff

Deputy principal Jonathan Taylor (front) with the former Rotorua Boys' High School students now on the staff. Photo / Andrew Warner

Maryana Garcia
By:

Multimedia journalist

Sitting in the Rotorua Boys' High School boarding house in 2016, James Devenport remembers saying he'd never come back.

Four years later, the new IT technician has to remember not to call those who are

