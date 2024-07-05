Kāpiti Deputy Mayor Lawrence Kirby (left), project leader Mal Bird, Rotary Club of Kāpiti president Ross Jordan, Ōtaki MP Tim Costley, Lions zone chairman Leon Downes, Waikanae Lions president Charlie Ives, councillor Glen Cooper.
A themed mini putt golf course, with proceeds going back into the community, will likely be built somewhere in Kāpiti in the not-too-distant future.
The Rotary Club of Kāpiti and Lions Clubs of Kāpiti are exploring the possibility of establishing a miniature golf course.
The clubs got together at the Ocean Road Community Centre on Thursday to sign a memorandum of understanding.
A feasibility study has been started and will be strengthened over the coming months.
The memorandum includes forming a subcommittee, to creating terms of references for the study which will include stuff like working with Kāpiti Coast District Council to find a suitable location, communicating with other service clubs who have established mini putt courses, talking with industry specialists, sourcing sponsors and exploring other funding opportunities, governance models for future management, to protocols for the running and maintenance of the course.