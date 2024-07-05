Rotary Club of Kāpiti youth director Steph Dyhrberg said, “It’s a fantastic initiative and we’re really excited.

“It would be a real amenity for the community and also a source of funds for Lions and Rotary to do their good work in the community.”

She said having the various groups come together for the signing was a “historic meeting”.

“There was a lot of people and a real buzz.

“It was positive and exciting, a fantastic feeling of community and sense of purpose, and lifting things to another level.

“We’re different organisations with different ways of doing things, but there’s this common purpose of benefiting our communities, particularly youth.

“There was a presentation about the project, and where to next, before the signing.”

Rotary Club of Kāpiti president Ross Jordan (left) and Lions zone chairman Leon Downes sign a memorandum of understanding for a mini putt project.

Dyhrberg estimated it would be about six months “to get it to the point of pushing go”.

“There has been quite a bit of work on the preliminary design, but obviously that will be site-dependent.

“Meetings have been held with the local council who have been amazing.

“There are seven sites under consideration around the district and they have to be flattish, accessible ...

“There’s a reasonable amount of work to be done, but quite a bit has been done to get it to this point.”

Dyhrberg said, “We’re talking at least 10 holes and in the first sketches I’ve seen, it’s going to have themes for each hole, and we’re also looking for sponsors for each hole.

“We’ve got our architect Anthony Clouston, who is the designer, and he is very excited about the project.

“I think it’s going to be really cool, fun, and a really good addition to local amenities.”

Kāpiti Deputy Mayor Lawrence Kirby was excited to see the clubs combine for the project.

“It has enormous potential to make a significant difference in our community.

“Both organisations already do a notable amount of work across our community and their willingness to collaborate will only increase that.

“A mini putt course would fill a gap in what we currently offer as a district for both locals and visitors.

“It’ll provide an accessible, age-friendly activity that will encourage people to get out and have fun together, while also providing funds for supporting other initiatives within our community.

“The first challenge for the project team will be identifying the appropriate location but I’m confident that they will be able to do that with support from council staff.”



