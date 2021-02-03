Rosmini College abuse: Terminal man still waiting to find out if abuser will be extradited as the number of victims grows

The number of boys who say they were sexually abused by former Rosmini College teacher William Jackson has increased to at least 12.

The number of boys who say they were sexually abused by a former Rosmini College teacher has increased to at least 12 - but a decision on whether or not to extradite him is yet to be made.

Brother William Jackson, who went on to become a priest, was a music teacher at the Auckland school during the late 1960s and early 1970s before being sent back to England following allegations he was sexually abusing boys during singing lessons.

He is now living in a retirement village for Rosminian priests in Surrey.

Numerous men have come forward saying they too were abused after Jackson's abuse was revealed by the Herald last year, one of whom has already reached out to police and a further two who are considering laying complaints.

Two other men have contacted the Catholic Church's National Office for Professional Standards to begin a formal complaints process.

Jackson, who had abused boys in Tanzania before being sent to New Zealand, has already apologised to some of his victims but police decided not to lay charges following an initial investigation involving four men.

Former Rosmini College teacher Br William Jackson has apologised for abuse he says he can't remember. Photo / Supplied

Last month, police reopened their investigation after a fifth victim, terminal cancer patient Paul Conaghan, came forward saying he wanted Jackson held to account in New Zealand.

Conaghan spoke out following a Herald story in which another man, who only wanted to be known as Tim, revealed he had been paid $30,000 in compensation for the abuse he suffered at Jackson's hands.

Paul Conaghan, a former student at Rosmini College who was abused by William Jackson, wants him extradited from England. Photo / Supplied

As a result of that story, the Herald is now aware of 12 former Rosmini students who say they were abused during private singing lessons.

His victims believe the real figure is far higher.



Current headmaster Nixon Cooper said the school was originally aware of four victims but an additional seven old boys contacted him with similar allegations after the story ran.



"I replied to all of them and offered support."



"The support offered varied from victim to victim according to their needs and what they desired."



He said neither of the two men who were considering contacting the police wanted to reach out to the Diocese about their allegations.

The school wouldn't be drawn on whether it supported Conaghan's call for Jackson to be extradited saying it couldn't comment on a police investigation.



A police spokeswoman said officers had received some communication from another man late last year.



"However, that person has decided not to provide police a statement of complaint at this time."

It is unclear if that is one of the two men considering going to police that Cooper was aware of.



The spokeswoman said the file was still being reviewed and police were unable to comment on whether Jackson had been spoken to in relation to Conaghan's allegations or if extradition was being reconsidered.

A letter dated April 2018 from former Rosmini College teacher William Jackson apologising for incidences of sexual abuse. Photo / Supplied

One the men who contacted the school told the Herald while he didn't want to make a police complaint he wanted to support those who had, and backed Conaghan's calls for Jackson to be extradited.

"What happened to Paul Conaghan also happened to myself and a lot of others.

"I was with Paul at school and know what he says is 100 per cent correct and that this so-called representative of God is disgusting.



"Like all others, we just pushed this behind us and ignored it as much as we could. He fondled a lot of us boys all under the disguise of a voice test for our singing, always alone."



The man said the abuse had an impact on him as a 12-year-old.



"I do feel that I retreated into myself a lot from this happening, becoming shy, not prepared to speak up and lost a lot of confidence, from what happened.



"I've gone on in life and done well in sport, business and relationships but to be honest, yes, it's always been there triggering unhappy, worrying thoughts that I've never really understood."



Father Chris Fuse, the Provincial Superior in Britain and NZ, told the Herald he was aware of two people who have recently spoken to the National Office for Professional Standards and those allegations have been raised with Jackson.

"I do hope that they will receive a sincere response from [William] Jackson. Because he too has only recently become aware of these recent complaints.



"From the Order itself they have my sincere regret for the abuse they suffered as children who should never have had such a disturbing treatment. The effects have been with them all these years.



"I am glad that safeguarding measures are rigorously effective in the Rosmini school today. No such thing should ever happen again."