Why students became wary of Brother William Jackson - the 'cool' music teacher

Brother William Jackson was different from the others at Rosmini College.

He was young, he was cool and worldly. Plus, he taught music - modern music - and didn't look anything like the older more traditional Rosiminan brothers who were at the Auckland school.

For many budding young singers, joining Brother Jackson's choir was a dream come true - so when he offered private one on one lessons they leapt at the chance.

There was no way of knowing they were walking into a room with a man who already abused other students several years earlier in another country - or that the Church not only knew that but sent him to New Zealand anyway.

The lasting effects of what went on in that room have haunted many of his victims for decades.

Drinking. Drugs. Violence. Failed relationship. Suicide attempts.

The list is shockingly similar for several of the men who have come forward to share their story after the Herald revealed Jackson was investigated for offending in New Zealand - but hasn't been held to account because he is now living in England and too old to be extradited.

Paul Conaghan wants to see the man who abused him as a child held to account. Photo / Supplied

"This has had a major impact on my life," said one man who only wanted to be known as Tim.

"For 45 years this thing haunted me and I nearly killed myself several times."

Jackson arrived in New Zealand in August 1968.

"We thought Brother Willie Jackson [was] the coolest dude, especially for a Rosminian cleric. He was young and very friendly and encouraging to the boys, especially those who could sing, as I could," recalls one of his former students, Auckland lawyer and former politician Shale Chambers.

"I was excited and honoured to be in his small choir. That was until we learned to be wary of him and his choir lunch-time practices. Then one day he suddenly disappeared."

While Chambers doesn't recall having any private lessons with Jackson, he does remember him grabbing his testicles through his shorts and squeezing them.

It was a common modus operandi for the young Brother and a continuation of offending that started before Jackson even arrived in New Zealand.

Three years earlier the then 22-year-old arrived at St Michael's School in Soni, Tanzania, much to the excitement of many students who were used to much older teachers.

William Jackson has apologised for historical abuse against students at Rosmini College. Photo / Supplied

"The arrival of Br Bill Jackson, a slim and smiling young man with his jet black hair cropped in a boyish crew cut, brought a wave of excitement as the Lent term opened in January 1965," said Ian Gill, who researched abuse in Rosminian schools.

"Br Jackson was not only much younger than his co-religious but he laughed with the boys, enjoyed their company and was fun. He chatted on their level, took them for walks in the woods, organised the choir and played the piano, and brought in novel activities like italic writing and fencing."

Gill said Jackson's youthfulness worked against him as the other Rosminians regarded him as the boy who hadn't grown up - something that resulted in him being known by the nickname Peter Pan.

Jackson was born in Hobart, Tasmania but spent time living in India before his parents divorced.

He was sent to Mayfield College in England - a boarding school that was run by the Xaverian Brothers in East Sussex. There was some suggestion he had been abused there by the headmaster and a senior student.

He had not long finished going through the novitiate stage when he was sent to St Michael's where former students recall plenty of inappropriate discussions that involved questions about masturbation and circumcision.

A letter dated April 2018 from former Rosmini College teacher William Jackson. Photo / Supplied

There were other allegations too - boys being woken in the middle of the night and taken from the dorm to his room, inappropriate behaviour during a walk in the forest, oral sex in the basement after a fencing lesson and abuse in the early hours of the morning when a student got up to go to the bathroom.

One St Michael's student told the Herald he still tears up thinking about what happened to him at the hands of a man who was initially seen as "a breath of fresh air" and brought new things for the students to do, like fencing and making Chinese lanterns to decorate the Church.

He soon learnt to stay away after being abused several times.

"I do recall trying to avoid him like the plague and often felt trapped as he would always outsmart me."

Jackson's actions came to light when the father of one of the student's friends complained about similar abuse - but he was only moved from a room near the dorms to the Fathers' House.

After another incident the father threatened to call the police if immediate action wasn't taken, but even then he remained at the school until the end of the year.

Back in England the church directed Jackson undertake a course of psychotherapy - something Father Chris Fuse, the current Provincial Superior in Britain and NZ, told the Herald was "probably accepted as the correct treatment" at the time.

The treatment was anything but successful.

Months later he was sent to Rosmini College where he changed the lives of students like Tim, Paul Conaghan and even Chambers who says he spent many years wondering if his memory was correct.

Brother William Jackson abused boys while teaching at Rosmini College in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

"My experience clearly wasn't as traumatic as some of the others, at least my memory doesn't allow me to think that but you never quite know what you blocked out, but I don't believe it was ever skin to skin."

Chambers said he has tried to make light of the incident over the years but had almost begun to doubt himself as time went on until he read about Tim's experience in the Herald last month.

"I have been wondering where (Jackson's) name has been for 40 years since I have been there. It was affirming to my memory to see that name in black and white."

During his time at Rosmini Jackson taught music, religious studies, art and some English. He lived with others in a house opposite the school.

Tim, who spoke to the Herald in the hope others would also have the courage to come forward, said he desperately wanted to be in the choir.

When Jackson suggested private voice training he jumped at the opportunity.

Jackson's voice training involved getting boys to try to hit a certain note. When they couldn't he helped them with "diaphragm practice" — something that involved him pressing on their lower abdomen.

Tim vividly recalls not being able to hit the note and the events that unfolded. He says Jackson told him his pants were too tight so he unfastened them, placed his hands inside his shorts and molested him.

"I had nowhere to go because I had my back up against the wall ... I froze ... I didn't know what to do," he said.

Conaghan's abuse also happened during private singing lessons when he couldn't hit the right note.

The Herald is aware of at least three other boys who experienced the same kind of abuse during the late 1960s and early 1970s and police believe there will be many others out there.

It was only in January 1974 after the parents of two boys complained about him that Jackson was sent back to the UK, again.

When challenged on why the Church knowingly sent a man accused of abuse to New Zealand Fuse said "he was a good music teacher who made a contribution to the school until these matters were suspected".

William Jackson apologised in his letter. Photo / Supplied

It's unclear what Jackson, who went on to become a priest, did in the following years but by the 2000s he was living in St Mary's Community House, a retirement home for senior Rosminians in England.

In 2009 allegations surfaced about physical, mental and sexual abuse by 22 Rosminan priests, including Jackson, against students at Grace Dieu school in Leicestershire and St Michael's in Tanzania between 1954 and 1973.

By February 2010 sanctions had been imposed on Jackson and his co-accused and the church promised to investigate the cause of the abuse and issues relating to compensation.

Jackson wrote to one of the former pupils in Tanzania around that time acknowledging he'd done wrong and begging for forgiveness for his contribution to the man's suffering as a child.

"Because the sad details you mentioned occurred over 45 years ago, and I was an immature 22-year-old, I cannot clearly remember my brief year at the school. But, your letter forces me to acknowledge the abuse you suffered at my hands, and I bitterly regret how atrociously and irresponsibly I behaved towards you and others at the time."

"I realise a simple apology is not enough as it cannot do justice to the seriousness of what happened. I can only express my loathing, shame and sincere contrition for what I did and beg your forgiveness."

Similar letters were sent to other former students.

A year later BBC documentary Breaking the Silence about the abuse of more than 100 former students from Rosminian schools in England and Tanzania aired.

It is hard to know how many letters of apology for abuse that Jackson says he can't remember have been written since the process began.

His letters have done little to ease the pain of what was done, if anything they have angered the victims both here and overseas who say they are so similar in nature it's almost like he has a template he sends out whenever a new allegation arises.

What is clear is neither he or the Church have ever denied in any correspondence to the New Zealand victims or queries from the Herald that the abuse happened.

Fr Fuse said the Church stripped Jackson of the right to be a priest as a result of the abuse.

"The Bishop has removed from Bill Jackson the right to be called Father, the right to his ministry and to be seen as a priest. He has admitted that he caused abuse. He has signed a condition of exercising no ministry for all time."

Despite this the community house in Surrey where he lives with other elderly Rosminians still lists him on its website as "Fr. Bill Jackson" under the headline "Resident Priests".

One of the other priests Fr Robin Paulson, was jailed in New Zealand for 12 months in 1993 after admitting he sexually abused three boys at St Peter's College in Gore.

Jackson's current home is a far cry from where Conaghan believes he should be based.

"He should be in C or D block in Pareremoremo," said the Auckland man who has terminal cancer and wants Jackson extradited to face charges in New Zealand.

"I want justice. I want compensation. I want him hauled back. I want to expose him".

But for now Jackson remains at St Mary's, a brick home surrounded by well tended gardens, colourful pots plants and a courtyard where images show the residents sitting in the sun, enjoying a glass of wine together.

Where to get help:

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Better Blokes which provides peer support throughout Auckland, including a specific Pacific group.

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.