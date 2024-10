The murder trial for Yanfei Bao begins as children in youth facilities continue to rebel against those trying to help them. The NZDF continues to keep a close eye on their ship.

One person has been critically injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the Auckland suburb of Wiri.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Roscommon Rd after 10.29am.

Roscommon Rd has been closed between Oil Terminal and Volger Rds.

Diversions were put in place and motorists were told to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.