Rocks scaling work on SH2 south tonight

Gisborne Herald
A major slip came down on a section of State Highway 2 south through the Waikare Gorge this week and NZTA contractors are carrying out overnight rock scaling work to remove any further loose debris and boulders.

Overnight rock scaling will take place on State Highway 2 just north of the Waikare Gorge Bailey Bridge this weekend following a slip earlier this week.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised that traffic management, where traffic is held in both directions, was in place from 9pm last night to 5am this morning, and then again tonight.

The rockfall occurred overnight on Tuesday, blocking both lanes.

Acting system manager Ray Edwards said the slip was quickly cleared and the road opened to a single lane with traffic management and a lower speed in place.


NZ Transport Agency contractors carried out out rock scaling work in the Waikare Gorge on State Highway 2 south last night and will be doing it again tonight under traffic management.
“However, a subsequent assessment by geotechnical engineers has found additional rocks which need to be removed as soon as possible.

“The emergency works are critical to ensuring we can get this section of SH2 back to two lanes as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Please expect delays of up to 30 minutes as a result of the works.

“We’re aware this work will cause significant delays and we hope that by doing it at night, we may be able to minimise disruption to people’s travel.”



