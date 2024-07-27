A major slip came down on a section of State Highway 2 south through the Waikare Gorge this week and NZTA contractors are carrying out overnight rock scaling work to remove any further loose debris and boulders.

Overnight rock scaling will take place on State Highway 2 just north of the Waikare Gorge Bailey Bridge this weekend following a slip earlier this week.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised that traffic management, where traffic is held in both directions, was in place from 9pm last night to 5am this morning, and then again tonight.

The rockfall occurred overnight on Tuesday, blocking both lanes.

Acting system manager Ray Edwards said the slip was quickly cleared and the road opened to a single lane with traffic management and a lower speed in place.



