Contractors carried out rock scaling works in the Waikare Gorge on State Highway 2 at the weekend.

Rock scaling and other work on the Putorino section of State Highway 2 south has progressed well, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says.

Night work was done under traffic management at the Waikare Gorge on Friday and Saturday nights at the weekend.

“Just some sweeping work remains to be carried out and then that this section of the highway can be opened to two lanes,” an NZTA spokesman said yesterday.

“The sweeping will not require a road closure.”

The road remains open to a single lane.