Roads closed, multiple fire crews respond four-alarm blaze at Auckland warehouse

Firefighters battle the blaze at the MG Marketing building in Mt Wellington. Video / Dean Purcell

Auckland firefighters are responding to a large, well-involved four-alarm blaze in Mt Wellington.

Units were called to the Great South Rd address just after 9am today.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the MG Marketing building, a fruit and vegetables warehouse.

Firefighters respond to a four-alarm blaze at a warehouse on Auckland's Great South Rd. Dean Purcell / NZME

Fourteen fire appliances have been called to the scene, as well as various support vehicles.

"We're still working to contain the fire," said Fire and Emergency NZ communication centre shift manager Carren Larking, adding that crews "might be there for a little while".

The building is believed to be roughly 50 metres by 150 metres. No one was inside it when the fire started, authorities have said.

The response is large enough that Auckland Transport has decided to close sections of two major roads in the area.

"Due to a fire, emergency services have now closed a section of Great South Rd, between Sylvia Park Rd and Vestey Dr, in the Penrose/Mr Wellington area," the agency has said on Twitter. "Avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions."

Sylvia Park Rd was also closed to westbound traffic to assist with traffic management.

The fire is at 801 Great South Rd.