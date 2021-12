Police are carrying out an operation in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this morning. Photo / NZME

The road has reopened in Wainui in the Eastern Bay of Plenty after a police operation this morning.

Police said they were looking for a person of interest in the vicinity of Wainui Rd.

The person was not found and inquiries were ongoing.

Police thanked the public for their understanding and co-operation while the road closure was in place.