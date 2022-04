Police were called to the crash scene at 11pm last night. File photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died and three others have been injured in a crash in the Far North.

Police were called to Paparore Rd in Paparore, north of Kaitaia, about 11pm on Saturday.

"One person died at the scene and three others had moderate injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and police inquiries into the

circumstances of the crash are ongoing.