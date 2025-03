The Serious Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle smash on Browns Bay Rd on Auckland's North Shore tonight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A road in Auckland’s North Shore suburb of Browns Bay has closed following a serious crash this evening.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle smash on Beach Rd, near where it joins with Browns Bay Rd, about 7.50pm.

“Initial indications suggest serious injury to the sole occupant,” a police spokesperson said.

“Traffic is being diverted around the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”