Road closed, emergency services responding to serious crash in Moerewa

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in the Far North.
A stretch of road in the Northland town of Moerewa has been closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
A police spokesperson said officers were called about 9.45pm to the scene of the crash on SH1 between Taumatamakuku Settlement Road and Whangae Road.
"Initial reports suggest there have been injuries," a spokesperson said.
Traffic diversions will be in place, the spokesperson said.
"Motorists should avoid the area, if possible."