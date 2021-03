Police were notified at about 5.20pm of the two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck. Photo / File

People are believed to be injured and a portion of State Highway 3 is closed following a serious crash in Manutahi, South Taranaki.

Emergency services were notified at about 5.20pm of the two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck on South Rd, which is now closed between Upper Manutahi Rd and Ball Rd.

It is believed injuries were sustained as a result of the crash. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More to come