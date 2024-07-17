Waipuka killed Cottrell after spotting him walking down Boulcott St in Wellington having just finished a shift at Radio New Zealand.
The then-20-year-old crossed the road to approach Cottrell then punched him in the head, kicked him and stomped on him, causing his skull to shatter and his arm to fracture.
Waipuka, who had gone to town looking for a fight, stole Cottrell’s wallet and fled the scene.
Cottrell, who had brittle bones as a result of a genetic condition, died in hospital the next day.
Only 17 days earlier, Waipuka had been in court for punching a stranger in the head.
The judge at the time gave him one “last chance” by imposing intensive supervision rather than jailing him.
When he was later sentenced in February 2013 for killing Cottrell, Justice Forrest Miller said: “I think that you enjoy violence and that you use it casually to get what you want.”
The sentence of 12 years and 10 months imprisonment followed a two-week murder trial in which Waipuka was found guilty of manslaughter while his co-accused, Manuel Robinson, 18, was acquitted of all charges.
Waipuka became eligible for parole eight and a half years after he was sent to prison but has never satisfied the board that he is safe for release.
Today, panel member Carolina Tiumalu asked Waipuka why the board should consider him for parole.
“It seems that in recent times Mr Waipuka has not addressed his violence, and the misconducts that have occurred appear to be the result of him not liking what is said to him or the attitude of others.
“That probably reflects his current attitude in not wanting to engage in any courses and it is unfortunate because if and when Mr Waipuka is released and he finds that he is not happy with someone who has looked at him or said something to him, then it is highly likely there will be another victim.”
The board then recommended he complete a short course on violence prevention, which today’s hearing revealed he had not done.
Cottrell’s sister told NZME that if she could speak to Waipuka directly, she would tell him to sort his life out.
“Try make something of your life, try to do something good in this world,” Hollows said.
“But I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen though.”
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.