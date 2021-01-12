Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rising tide: How will climate change hit NZ property values?

5 minutes to read

Up to 120,000 coastal homes and buildings located across New Zealand today would be at extreme risk of climate impacts, like higher seas, storms and flooding, by the century's end. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

A leading researcher says there's an urgent need to understand New Zealand's "tragedy on the horizon" - climate-driven costs that could hit coastal properties and banks.

Tens of thousands of homes that currently sit within

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.