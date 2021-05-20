Website of the Year

Rider trapped after mobility scooter heads down bank in Nelson

Emergency services were called to the incident on Tipahi St Nelson at about 11am on Friday. Photo / NZH

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A person riding a mobility scooter has fallen off the side of the road and down a bank.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Tipahi St Nelson at 11am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a person riding a mobility scooter fell down a bank and became trapped in a tree.

Fire crews assisted in getting the person out and left the scene at about 11.30am.

The person is now in the care of St John, the spokesperson said.