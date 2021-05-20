Rider trapped after mobility scooter heads down bank in Nelson

Emergency services were called to the incident on Tipahi St Nelson at about 11am on Friday. Photo / NZH

A person riding a mobility scooter has fallen off the side of the road and down a bank.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Tipahi St Nelson at 11am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a person riding a mobility scooter fell down a bank and became trapped in a tree.

Fire crews assisted in getting the person out and left the scene at about 11.30am.

The person is now in the care of St John, the spokesperson said.