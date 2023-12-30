Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / New Zealand
Premium

Have $500,000 to spare? You too could charter a superyacht this summer

15 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior journalist

Fresh cherries flown in from Harrods, sundowners on the beach and on-demand fun: Jane Phare discovers the uber wealthy can pay up to $500,000 a week to charter a superyacht, and well-heeled Kiwis are increasingly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.