Graeme Hart’s new superyacht revealed after secret construction, Amsterdam trip

Graeme Hart with his granddaughter Jemima Hawkesby, who introduced him as he was inducted into the NZ Business Hall of Fame.

New Zealand’s richest man has been linked to a new 103-metre “megayacht” in Amsterdam featuring enough space for 40 crew and 20 guests.

Hart’s daughter Gretchen Hawkesby shared photos yesterday of herself, Hart and family on a trip to Amsterdam for the boat launch.

The superyacht had been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks.

Boat International said Feadship 1011 was recently spotted on the move and featured “distinctive clean lines and squared-off deck design”.

Construction of the vessel was shrouded in secrecy.

“Formerly known only as Feadship 1011, the highly secretive 103m Feadship superyacht project has now been named Ulysses,” Boat International added.

That is the same name one of Hart’s previous superyachts had, a 107m Norwegian-built explorer yacht the billionaire sold in 2017.

“Project 1011 is almost ready to start sea trials, which means Feadship and everyone else involved can finally reveal some specs about it since keeping it a secret won’t be possible anymore,” Auto Evolution reported.

“With an exterior design by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design over naval architecture by Azure Yacht Design, it boasts interiors by Sinot and a total length on water of 102.6 meters (336.7 feet), which technically makes it a megayacht,” the website added.

Hart left school at 16 and built a business empire.

Rank Group, which Hart owns, houses businesses that operate internationally in the packaging, consumer goods and building supplies industries.

He lives in Auckland but most of his investments are overseas.