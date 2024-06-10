Wynyard Quarter’s broken footbridge: Eke Panuku looks at temporary water-level pontoon

Eke Panuku is providing a temporary free ferry service to Wynyard Quarter because of the Wynyard Crossing Bridge maintenance closure. Photo / Alex Burton

Eke Panuku is evaluating a temporary pontoon water-level waterfront crossing after 21 major businesses and entities representing NZX-listed land owners, residents and boat owners wrote to the Auckland Council entity about the need for the Wynyard Quarter crossing.

Supporters proposed a swing bridge at water level, just south of the existing crossing, saying it could be built in four to six weeks, as a vital lifeline for the area.

Marian Webb, responsible for managing Auckland Council’s non-service property portfolio including land, buildings and marinas at Eke Panuku, told the 21 businesses investigations were being made.

But one businessman called Eke Panuku too slow and supplied the Herald with the exchange.

“I have no doubt the city now will leap into action and collaborate,” the cynic responded to Webb’s reasons the new bridge couldn’t rise immediately.





Webb cited a number of issues that had to be resolved before a temporary solution was possible.

“Our work to thoroughly consider the proposal for a temporary pontoon bridge is ongoing. We expect to have more detailed information available in the next week or so,” she told the group.

“As I’m sure you will appreciate, understanding the full scope and feasibility of a solution like this in an active marina environment where safe public access is of vital importance is complex. We are working as fast as we can to progress the evaluation while not sacrificing the quality of advice,” Webb said to the group late last week.





The group consists of 21 companies and entities in support of the plan.

They include Viaduct Harbour Holdings Ltd (including Explore and other large vessel operators); Kiwi Property Group and tenants including ASB Bank and food and beverage operators; Auckland Theatre Company; Sanford/Auckland Fish Market; Tataki Auckland Unlimited; Heart of the City; and Precinct Properties.

The group also includes GirdAKL, 30 Madden Street Apartments Body Corporate and commercial tenants, Wynyard Central Apartments Body Corporate and commercial tenants, Eke Panuku’s North Wharf tenants, NZ Marine, Wynyard Quarter Residents Association, Lighter Quay North Apartments Body Corporate, Lighter Quay Stratus Apartments Body Corporate, PAG (owners of Mason Brothers and 155 Fanshawe Street), Orams Marine, Infratil (NZ Bus site), Mansons TCLM, St Mary’s Bay Residents Association and Fu Wah New Zealand/Hyatt International.

Webb used WorkSafe-style language to refer to public safety when it comes to the temporary pontoon.

“Given where legal liability ultimately sits, it is our responsibility as the person conducting a business or undertaking (PCBU) on behalf of the Eke Panuku board and also Auckland Council, to ensure that we carefully and fully understand and evaluate the variety of risks for a proposal like this before committing to a specific course of action,” Webb told the group.

Eke Panuku had to continue to work with technical specialists to get a better understanding of the proposal.

Technical and design consideration included looking at different configurations of the parts like the pontoon connection and how best one could make the gangway suitable for public use on either side.

Wynyard Quarter restaurateurs/bar owners, from left, Alex Pearson, James Gardiner, Tricky Hartley and Fraser Shenton say the slow repair to the Wynyard Quarter footbridge has a huge impact on patronage. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Consenting was another issue, Webb said.

“This includes having a full understanding and overview of the required information and documentation to enable consenting as fast as we can,” she wrote.

Operational health and safety were also issues including the law regarding the marina and public space on either side of the bridge, workplace safety responsibilities because workers would be involved, such as a skipper and support staff, to operate the pontoon, which is to have an outboard motor.

Staffing was another issue along with cost and programming, which would include how the project could realistically be implemented.

“We will give you another update at the end of next week,” Webb wrote on June 7.

The group of 21 are now waiting for that update. They have said they will even fund it, if it comes down to money.

Asked about the exchange, an Eke Panuku spokeswoman said today: “The ferry service between Te Wero Island and the Viaduct Events Centre returned last weekend, running Saturday and Sunday from 10am ‘til 5pm.”

