Wynyard Quarter bar owner Tricky Hartley at the broken bridge. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Is this the lifeline to save businesses and livelihoods in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter? Shayne Currie reports.

More than 20 major businesses and groups representing residents and boat owners have thrown their weight behind a proposal for a new pontoon bridge as a temporary measure to replace the broken Wynyard Crossing Bridge on Auckland’s waterfront.

Supporters believe a swing bridge at water level - positioned just south of the existing crossing - could be built in four to six weeks, as a vital lifeline for businesses and residents.

The bridge would swing open to allow boats through the channel.

The existing footbridge, connecting Wynyard Quarter and the Viaduct, has been out of action because of mechanical issues since late summer, causing major disruption and financial woes for local businesses, residents and workers. It is expected to take another six months to fix.

Bars and restaurants on Wynyard Quarter’s North Wharf say they have lost between 50 to 80 per cent of their usual revenue as pedestrian numbers have plunged, and there has been extreme frustration with the way Auckland Council’s Eke Panuku has been dealing with the matter.

Eke Panuku confirmed it had received a letter from Fu Wah New Zealand - owner of the Park Hyatt hotel - on Wednesday, on behalf of 21 Wynyard Quarter businesses and groups representing residents, boat owners and other commercial interests.

The letter pushes the case for an urgent solution in the form of a pontoon swing bridge - it says local businesses and people have been adversely affected by the closure and uncertainty around the existing bridge.

The purpose of the new proposal was “not to add to the complaints that you have received to date, but rather present a solution to for your consideration and hopefully action”, said the letter to Eke Panuku.

“All relevant stakeholders have been consulted including large vessel owners and are supportive of this proposal. With the support of Eke Panuku and Auckland Council any required consents can be granted quickly,” said the letter.

The bridge would consist of infrastructure already in place, and two pontoons that were currently stored elsewhere and did not need to be procured, said the letter.

“Total Marine, who will carry out the work, have considerable experience in undertaking similar projects as evidenced by the boat show each year where large amounts of similar marine infrastructure are installed and removed in a number of days.

“Their assessment is that this project can be undertaken and completed in four to six weeks (not months) and potentially quicker depending on final design and fabrication of required steel elements.”

Eke Panuku has been trialling a temporary free ferry service between the Viaduct and Wynyard Quarter in response to concerns over the broken footbridge. The trial is being assessed. Photo / Alex Burton

The letter also addresses potential health and safety issues, including the need for handrails, improved lighting and more signage.

The super yacht Janice of Wyoming would need to be relocated from its existing eastern side berth, “however there are a number of options available”, says the letter.

The superyacht Janice of Wyoming moored in Auckland's Viaduct. Photo / Steven McNicholl

“A further benefit of this proposal is that once agreed and implemented it future proofs the Wynyard Quarter against any ongoing maintenance or breakdown issues that the bridge may suffer from.

“Given that the repaired bridge will most likely be in operation for at least five to 10 years, a backup plan that can be easily rolled out to avoid the current situation being repeated should, in our opinion, form a key part of Eke Panuku’s asset management plans and strategy going forward.”

Eke Panuku told the Herald that its priority was to get the crossing bridge back to full operation “as quickly as possible” - it has, however, given no indication this will be before December.

“We remain open to other temporary transport options and will consider any and all other proposals presented to us,” said a spokeswoman.

She said Eke Panuku had acknowledged the letter and was currently assessing the proposal.

“This will include feasibility, health and safety, additional infrastructure required, consenting and of course a detailed cost analysis to ensure an informed value for money judgment from a ratepayer perspective. Until that work is done it’s impossible to put a price on this proposal. We will respond to the proposal with our findings once we have completed this work.”

The letter lists the 21 companies and groups in support of the plan - Viaduct Harbour Holdings Ltd (including Explore and other large vessel operators); Kiwi Property and tenants including ASB Bank and food and beverage operators; Auckland Theatre Company; Sanford/Auckland Fish Market; Tataki Auckland Unlimited; Heart of the City; Precinct Properties; GirdAKL; 30 Madden Street Apartments Body Corporate and commercial tenants; Wynyard Central Apartments Body Corporate and commercial tenants; Eke Panuku’s North Wharf tenants; NZ Marine; Wynyard Quarter Residents Association; Lighter Quay North Apartments Body Corporate; Lighter Quay Stratus Apartments Body Corporate; PAG (owners of Mason Brothers and 155 Fanshawe Street); Orams Marine; Infratil (NZ Bus site); Mansons TCLM; St Mary’s Bay Residents Association and Fu Wah New Zealand/Hyatt International.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand's most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.












