Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wynyard Quarter’s broken footbridge - 21 businesses and groups support plan for temporary water-level pontoon bridge

Shayne Currie
By
5 mins to read
Wynyard Quarter bar owner Tricky Hartley at the broken bridge. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Wynyard Quarter bar owner Tricky Hartley at the broken bridge. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Is this the lifeline to save businesses and livelihoods in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter? Shayne Currie reports.

More than 20 major businesses and groups representing residents and boat owners have thrown their weight behind a proposal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand