Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Revealed: Why WorkSafe NZ dropped a landmark prosecution against police over death of Head Hunter Taranaki Fuimaono in custody

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
More than 300 mourners attended the funeral of Taranaki 'Ardie' Fuimaono, inset, a Head Hunters gang member who died in police custody in June 2021. WorkSafe prosecuted the police over alleged health and safety breaches but have now withdrawn the charge. Image / NZME

More than 300 mourners attended the funeral of Taranaki 'Ardie' Fuimaono, inset, a Head Hunters gang member who died in police custody in June 2021. WorkSafe prosecuted the police over alleged health and safety breaches but have now withdrawn the charge. Image / NZME

  • Taranaki Fuimaono, 43, died in police custody in June 2021.
  • The Head Hunter’s led to WorkSafe New Zealand prosecuting the New Zealand Police for an alleged breach of health and safety.
  • The charge was withdrawn on the eve of the trial, although investigations by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the Coroner are ongoing.

The unprecedented prosecution of the New Zealand Police for alleged breaches of health and safety laws over the death of a senior gang member in custody has been dropped on the eve of the trial.

Taranaki Fuimaono, known as Ardie, had been taken by his family to Auckland City Hospital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand