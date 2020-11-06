Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Revealed: Which DHBs have toughened cataract surgery thresholds - check your area

5 minutes to read
More than one in four New Zealanders declined cataract surgery had sight so bad they couldn't legally drive, a study has found
Nicholas Jones
Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

It's now harder to get life-changing cataract surgery in large swathes of the country - leaving desperate patients unable to drive or read.

A Weekend Herald survey of all 20 DHBs shows surgery thresholds in

