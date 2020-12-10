Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Revealed: Jacinda Ardern on the Covid year that was, what's ahead and why the borders are still shut

9 minutes to read
Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New Zealand could have looser borders now and balance that risk by being at a pseudo-alert level 2 - but the Prime Minister would rather stay at level 1 and run a tighter ship at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.