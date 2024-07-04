Elements of Māori culture have been woven into the playground design, including Matariki celestial seat designs and an etching of the Matariki star constellation on the ground.

Tauranga City Council city development and partnership general manager Gareth Wallis told the Bay of Plenty Times children at Tauranga primary schools were consulted about the playground at workshops and some of their ideas were used to inspire the design. His team worked alongside children at Bethlehem School, Greerton Village School, and Tauranga Special School to brainstorm ideas and hear what their dream playground would include.

“As part of our planning process, it was essential that we engaged directly with the people who would be using the playground and listened to their ideas about what makes a playground fun.

“The kids were all extremely enthusiastic and offered some great ideas that have been used in the final designs,” Wallis said.

The media release quoted Bethlehem School student Ella Jones saying she was looking forward to the “chatterbox seats” - a designated seating area for children who want to talk to other kids.

Barnaby Adams (left), Taukehu Ngata-Malcolm, and Ella Jones of Bethlehem School.

“I like the seats where, if you’re lonely, you can ask to speak with someone. If you’re an only child and have no one to play with, you can come and ask for someone to play with. It’s like you will have a friend there. It’s (‘chatter box seats’) a great way to make friends.”

Bethlehem School student Barnaby Adams was pleased that children were involved in the design process.

“There are so many schools in New Zealand and we’re one of the schools that got to express their ideas towards [the playground] for the community. For the children, I hope [they] really enjoy it.”

Wallis said playgrounds brought the community together, encouraged children to be active outdoors and created a free and safe place for them to learn and explore.

“The new waterfront playground will be a destination for families all over the region to enjoy and will add to the fun and vibrancy in the city centre. It’s an exciting time as the city centre transforms.”

Designs for Tauranga's new waterfront playground along The Strand.

Genevieve Whitson, Mainstreet Tauranga manager, said the new playground would create more ambience and vibrancy in the city centre and it would be “very exciting” to see it come to fruition.

“The waterfront park will provide a wonderful facility for families to enjoy the city centre in a whole new light and assist to draw more foot traffic and revenue into the city centre which can only be a positive thing.”

Playground design in Tauranga

Recent playground designs are shifting from the “plastic fantastic” towards a more natural look and feel, using materials like wood and stone, incorporating sensory elements such as water and sand play, and emphasising inclusivity and accessibility.

These modern playgrounds often feature varied play zones, eco-friendly materials, and community-centred designs, encouraging children to engage in imaginative, physical, and co-operative play while promoting sustainability and a connection to nature.

Tauranga Waterfront projects to be completed by Summer 2024. Image / Tauranga City Council











