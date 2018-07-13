Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Return to Mt Tiger: What we now know about Northland killer Quinn Patterson's weapons project

8 minutes to read
First look at the scene of Wednesday's tragic double fatal shooting just outside Whangarei.

Sam Hurley
By
Sam Hurley

Senior reporter

It’s been nearly a year since the Northland shootings and today a former soldier was sentenced for supplying military-style assault rifles to double-murderer Quinn Patterson, revealing more about what led to the killings of Wendy and Natanya Campbell. But while police remain tight-lipped and the Coroner’s office investigates, mystery still surrounds Patterson's actions. Sam Hurley revisits Mount Tiger Rd and uncovers more about the killer's weapons "project".

In 2010 Quinn Patterson moved to live alone on a rural property just north-east of Whangārei.

He had been living in a small cottage on a long, winding road with his partner after he'd moved

