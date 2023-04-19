Police taking Restore Passenger Rail protesters into custody after they blocked Wellington's State Highway 1 on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Police taking Restore Passenger Rail protesters into custody after they blocked Wellington's State Highway 1 on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Protesters will once again block traffic in central Wellington, after a protest on Monday saw four people arrested and charged.

The group revealed their plans to protest “relatively central” this morning, beginning just before 8am, with a specific location to be revealed.

The group says it will continue to protest until the Government commits to two measures; restore affordable nationwide passenger rail and make local public transport free.

Rosemary Penwarden, a spokeswoman for the protesters, said this morning she is unapologetic for the protests.

“We accept that what we do includes inconvenience and stress for motorists, and discomfort and possible arrest for Restore Passenger Rail supporters. We do not apologise. The risk of doing nothing is far, far greater.”

She said the charges faced by four members of the group of endangering traffic are “ridiculous”.

“Restore Passenger Rail supporters make their actions as safe as possible. Traffic is always slowed to a standstill until supporters sit. Ambulance services are notified.”

Superintendent Corrie Parnell, Wellington District Commander, said that people must be aware they will face consequences for blocking roads, due to the extremely high risk.

She said the protesters themselves run a high risk of being injured - but also elevate the risk of the wider community.

“Traffic is forced to take evasive action to avoid collision and emergency services may be prohibited from attending emergencies.

“Due to the seriousness of these risks, any protesters impeding traffic can expect that they will be arrested and charged with endangering transport.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has pleaded with the group to stop the disruption, saying it is dangerous and alienates people from the cause.

“They’re stopping many of Wellington’s residents, those who probably support their cause overall and interrupting their lives...they need to be focusing on the Government, not day-to-day citizens.”

She said moving forward, she would be working with the police for future protests but urged the group to come and talk to her.

“I’m urging them as strongly as possible – please don’t do this kind of protest again.”