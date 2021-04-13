Residents evacuated after suspicious item found on Auckland's North Shore

Police are at Sunrise Ave on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

Police are at Sunrise Ave on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

Police have evacuated residents on a North Shore street, in Auckland, after a suspicious item was found at a house.

Officers are responding to the incident on Sunrise Ave, in Murrays Bay.

Police said officers and the Armed Offenders Squad executed a search warrant at a residential property in Murrays Bay.

"While at the address, police have located a suspicious item," a statement said.

"As a precaution, a cordon has been established on a section of Sunrise Avenue until this item can be removed safely."

SUNRISE AVE, MAIRANGI BAY - ROAD CLOSED - 7:10AM

Due to a police issue Sunrise Ave is currently CLOSED between East Coast Rd and Beach Rd. Delay your journey or expect delays in the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Pe2nuwyPQg — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 13, 2021

Residents within the cordon have been evacuated by police as a result.

Auckland Transport issued an alert, warning motorists of a "police issue" on Sunrise Ave. The alert was posted just after 7am.

The road is closed between East Coast Rd and Beach Rd.

Motorists are being told to delay their journeys or to expect delays in the area.