Shon Barclay and his partner were holidaying in Whangamatā when they went into the water and started to feel a rip pull them from the shore about 2pm Monday. Photo / File

Whangamatā local Josh Middleton didn’t hesitate to race into the water to save a drowning man who was only minutes away from losing his life yesterday.

He told the Herald he hugged the man after plucking him from the ocean beyond the breakers and stuck in a “hell of a rip”.

“I’m just glad to have saved him. He’s a good bloke and no one deserves to go out like that.”

Shon Barclay, 33, and his partner were holidaying in Whangamatā when they went into the water and started to feel a rip pull them from the shore about 2pm on Monday.

Barclay pushed his partner to safety before he was then dragged further out into the ocean.

Whangamatā man Josh Middleton saved Shon Barclay's life after Barclay was dragged out to see by a rip. Photo / Supplied

Barclay’s partner desperately screamed for help along the beach, “help, help, my partner’s drowning. He’s got pulled out by a rip”, his mother told the Herald.

“They just saw a nice calm piece of water and went there. Shon couldn’t hold himself up. Josh really saved his life,” Janice Barclay said.

She said her son couldn’t swim and had back problems which would have made it difficult for him to swim to shore.

“He exercised a strategy he had learnt of going with the rip by floating on his back. He ended up about 250m out at sea.

“[His partner] tried to keep her eyes on him, but she couldn’t see much as the waves went over his head. He spent almost 28 minutes out there all alone.”

She said she was in “grief mode” after the ordeal, but couldn’t quite describe the feeling of potentially having to bury her only child.

Middleton was working down the road from beach access 17 on Otahu Rd when a frantic woman approached and told him a man was in trouble in the water.

“So I just took my shoes and shirt off, asked the next-door neighbour if they had a surfboard (which he did thank god) and paddled out to help him.”

When Middleton reached the man he was told if he hadn’t come then it “[would have been] over”.

“When I got there he was almost going under, his arms were gone and he was using his legs to try to keep himself afloat.

Josh Middleton saved Shon Barclay's life on Monday when Barclay was pulled out to see by a rip current in Whangamata. Photo / Google

“It was something else to be out there with him in the ocean on the board just having a big hug because he was going to be okay.”

Barclay’s mother, Janice Barclay, praised Middleton for saving her son.

“Thank you, Josh Middleton. You carried out a legendary act today.

“Risking your own life to bring a total stranger out [from] the ocean within seconds of losing his fight to stay above water,” she said.

Barclay said Middleton was the only person to go to her son’s aid.

He saved her son “just two seconds before my son had lost all hope and couldn’t hold on any longer”, she told the Herald.

“If Josh hadn’t acted the way he did, being the only help there was, I would be planning my son’s funeral.”

But Middleton denied any suggestion of heroism, instead telling the Herald his quick response was simply altruism.

“I’m no hero mate, just happy to help the guy. Someone needed help and that’s what we do,” he said.

“Can’t say I’ve really been associated with the word ‘hero’. [I was] just doing what I’d hope someone would do for me.

Janice Barclay, the mother of Shon Barclay who nearly drowned yesterday at Whangamatā Beach, said the ordeal was a lesson for people ahead of summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I didn’t feel like I was putting my life in danger. I grew up in the water.”

Middleton said he was just glad the man was okay and didn’t take on any water.

Barclay’s mother told the Herald she was thankful her son was okay. She said her son’s ordeal was a good reminder for people to stay safe while in the water.

“This is the time of year people need to know about this. He can’t swim, [but] he also knows you don’t use your arms and legs at the same time, [and] that you shouldn’t swim against a rip.

“[Shon] was starting to say goodbye to everybody. I don’t think [Josh] knew what he was getting himself into. He did tell me by text message he struggled. We want Josh to get a bravery award for this.”











