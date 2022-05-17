Rescued sea turtle released into the ocean after being stranded twice

A rescued sea turtle is getting a second chance at a normal life after it was stranded twice in two years.

Connie the turtle has been released back into the ocean two years after she was originally rescued in December 2018.

Weighing just 18kg, Connie washed up in Henderson Bay, Northland, malnourished and sickly. She was rehabilitated by Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life team, and released into the wild in March 2019 – but two years later, she was stranded again.

