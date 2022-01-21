Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon. Photo / File

A person on a mobility scooter rolled 5m down a bank in Upper Hutt this afternoon, prompting a rescue effort.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Hutt River Trail in Birchville at about 2.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the scooter had rolled 5m down a bank.

Crews responded and used rescue ropes to assist police and ambulance at the scene, he said.

Wellington Free Ambulance reported one patient was transported to Hutt Hospital with minor injuries.