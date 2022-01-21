Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon. Photo / File

A person on a mobility scooter rolled 5m down a bank in Upper Hutt this afternoon, prompting a rescue effort.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Hutt River Trail in Birchville at about 2.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the scooter had rolled 5m down a bank.

Crews responded and used rescue ropes to assist police and ambulance at the scene, he said.

Wellington Free Ambulance reported the patient was being attended to and would likely be transported to hospital.

No further information about the condition of the patient was available.