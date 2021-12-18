Republican Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers trolled after saying Kiwis are emailing her about Jacinda Ardern and Covid camps

Republican Senator in Arizona Wendy Rogers called Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a 'nut job'. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwis on Twitter have come together to respond to a Republican senator in Arizona, US, who says she's been receiving "a lot of emails" from New Zealanders complaining about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and "Covid camps" in New Zealand.

Wendy Rogers, a conservative senator from Arizona, says the emails are coming Kiwis "who are glad I am speaking out against their commie prime minister". The politician went on to imply New Zealand has "Covid camps" and called Ardern a "nut job".

I am getting a lot of emails from New Zealanders who are glad I am speaking out against their commie prime minister. They said that no one is speaking out. We need more people denouncing this nut job. Covid camps? Seriously? — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) December 13, 2021

The tweet caught the attention of New Zealanders who proceeded to respond with good ol' Kiwi humour.

I think someone has been playing tricks on Wendy. https://t.co/RTQhq5lG8N — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) December 18, 2021

"Wendy we're not allowed to plant our own gardens and not enough people are getting this out there because our internet access is so strictly timed and controlled by the government, one Kiwi Twitter user wrote, adding that "we have to use special black market routers just to access some things".

I’m so glad you are sharing this truth, I live in fear that our illegal garden plot will be uncovered by the midnight helicopter sweeps through our neighbourhood. The weeds growing in it can only hide it for so long. When will the UN speak out? — Julie Fairey Lights (@juliefairey) December 15, 2021

"I'm so glad you are sharing this truth, I live in fear that our illegal garden plot will be uncovered by the midnight helicopter sweeps through our neighbourhood," another Twitter user responded. "The weeds growing in it can only hide it for so long. When will the UN speak out?"

"The Covid Camps are the only place where we're allowed to garden though, some people are faking positive tests just to have the time tending vegetables and growing flowers to take home to their families. It's lead to the dissolution of the flower black market.

Such a hell hole," someone else said.

The Covid Camps are the only place where we're allowed to garden though, some people are faking positive tests just to have the time tending vegetables and growing flowers to take home to their families. It's lead to the dissolution of the flower black market.

Such a hell hole — Raccoonsaurus Ninja 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FallenRedNinja) December 15, 2021

One Twitter user touched on another subject that is close to the heart of some Republican politicians in the US: the war on Christmas:

"It's even worse than that. They are forcing us to have Christmas in the middle of summer. Please get the word out about this outrage," the Twitter user wrote.

It's even worse than that. They are forcing us to have Christmas in the middle of summer. Please get the word out about this outrage. — Can of Worms, Opened (@carolineannagl1) December 17, 2021

I would have replied sooner, but it’s taken me 4 days to connect on dial up. We’ve tried to speak out but the Italian army are forcing us to compete in nationwide Prosecco Pong championships, and to be honest, we’re all munted. — Devonportian (@Devonportian) December 18, 2021

Numerous Kiwi Twitter users also replied to the Trump-supporting politician with references to her own country's Covid death toll and other issues.

Other users said it is not possibly for the Arizona politician to receive emails from a lot of New Zealanders because the use of computers is not legal in the country.

Clearly this is a lie, as we are forbidden from emailing. Or using computers.🤷🏻‍♀️ #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/0L4vxAtA2P — Anahera. 🐉🦊🐝🇳🇿❤️🇺🇸 (@TheAnaheraRebel) December 16, 2021

Last week, Rogers called Ardern "Lenin with hair".