Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Reports of truck crash on SH10 in Kerikeri

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Waka Kotahi said there may be delays. Photo / NZME

Waka Kotahi said there may be delays. Photo / NZME

A truck has reportedly crashed in Kerikeri.

Waka Kotahi is urging people to take extra care after the crash, on SH10, south of Waipapa Rd.

“Delays in the area are likely.”

Traffic is also busy on SH1 northbound from Waiwera to Wellsford and road users are being asked to consider using SH16 via Helensville or allow for extra time.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Latest from New Zealand