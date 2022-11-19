Reports of tornado in Taranaki, powerlines down

Two fire trucks went to the scene. Photo / File

Powerlines have been knocked down and roofing has come loose, following reports of a tornado in Taranaki this morning.

At 9.45am Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of a roof lifting on a property and powerlines down over a road in Lower Motunui, New Plymouth.

Two fire trucks attended the incident and the last crew left the scene at 11.26am, a spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson also confirmed they were responding to reports of a tornado going through the area this morning.

“Some powerlines have been knocked down and police staff report some roofing iron has come loose and is on the ground.”

Police have gone door-to-door in the affected part of Turangi Rd to conduct welfare checks and ensure those living there are safe and well, the spokesperson said.

