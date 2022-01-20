Emergency services are responding to reports of a "small aircraft" crash in Whangamata.
Police have confirmed they received a report at about 10.20am and are on their way to the scene on Tairua Road.
No other information has been passed on to police at this stage - including whether there are any reported injuries, a spokeswoman said.
More would be known when officers arrive at the site, she said.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, two managers and two helicopters are responding to the incident.
"St John received a call to an unconfirmed report of an aircraft incident near Tairua Rd, Hikuai, at 10.16am."
The spokeswoman sad it is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.
A motorist told the Herald they saw an aircraft flying low and erratically through the hills, then saw a cloud of smoke.
There are no airfields at Tairua. However, just a few kilometres away, there is one at the neighbouring township of Pauanui.
A resident on Tairua Road told the Herald he had seen three ambulances heading north out of Whangamata.
Sirens are sounding in the township as emergency vehicles race to the scene.
A superette owner said they were ringing out continuously but knew little more of the unfolding incident.
A liquor store worker said he saw an ambulance and fire engine race past on the main road and they appeared to be heading out of town.
More to come.