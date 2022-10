Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car in Remuera. Photo / Darren Masters

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car in Auckland's Remuera.

Police were called to the intersection of Ladies Mile and Remuera Rd at 6.25pm.

A spokesperson said initial reports suggest there are serious injuries.

Road closures and diversions are in place, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.