McDonald’s stores nationwide can’t take any orders

McDonald’s stores around New Zealand are unable to take orders this evening.

The Herald has heard directly from an employee of one Auckland store who said a computer server crash meant they couldn’t take any orders or serve any food.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “McDonald’s restaurants are experiencing an IT issue that’s impacting their ability to process orders. Our team is working to rectify the issues as soon as possible and we thank customers for their patience.”

The staff member spoken to by the Herald said she understood the issue had affected all branches around the country.

She said the computer screens they used to take and receive orders were not working.

The Herald understands McDonald’s Birkenhead and Greenlane were affected, and has seen reports from Palmerston North and Wellington that stores there were unable to serve customers.

