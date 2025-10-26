So, it sadly comes as no surprise that a new survey of road workers found nearly two-thirds of traffic controllers were verbally abused weekly, and one in five had been physically assaulted over the past year.

The survey, by the Temporary Traffic Management Industry Steering Group, included 667 workers across New Zealand.

It also highlighted other risks road workers faced.

Steering group chairman Darren Wu said about 5% of road workers were struck by a vehicle in the past year, while about 50% had experienced near misses involving speeding or distracted drivers.

It is not the first time a survey has highlighted the issues that road workers face, with another conducted by NZTA Waka Kotahi this year finding one in four road workers were verbally abused by motorists daily, with one in three saying it was taking a toll on their mental health.

There was a record amount of road repairs on state highways over the last summer, which appears to be a factor.

After a road worker was allegedly threatened with a firearm on State Highway 35 last summer, Richard Bayley, Transport Rebuild East Coast project manager, said abusive and threatening behaviour towards road workers was “unfortunately” not uncommon.

He summed it up perfectly when he pointed out that the people are “local, your friends and whānau”. They are helping to keep drivers safe.

It is good that the most recent survey has brought the issue back into the public eye.

The renewed attention could help push solutions or better protections for road workers.

Meanwhile, drivers should do their part by remembering to treat road workers with the respect they deserve.

It is very commendable of Wu to acknowledge that roadworks can be disruptive and frustrating, and identify an opportunity for the industry to improve the way it communicates.

However, there is no excuse for the behaviour targeted at road workers, especially when they are out there improving things for drivers.

That is not the industry’s fault - motorists can and should do better.