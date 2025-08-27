A police spokesperson said they had received information about an unsigned letter that was delivered to a North Shore address between August 16-20.
“The letter referenced a vehicle that is connected to the property.
“It is not known how personal information relating to the vehicle was accessed and shared.
“Police have not received any other complaints of this nature and will assess the report for any further lines of inquiry.”
The Privacy Commissioner said information about motor vehicles, including car number plates, is held by the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) and can be accessed in several different ways by authorised users, with authorisation granted by NZTA.
“Unauthorised access or use of this information can lead to a range of privacy harms, including theft and emotional harm.
“In a situation where access has occurred without authorisation, we expect the responsible business to assess whether the breach has caused or is likely to cause serious harm and therefore whether the breach requires notification to my office.”
A spokesperson for NZTA said it consults the Ombudsman, Privacy Commissioner and police (our advising agencies) before deciding whether to grant an authorisation to the Motor Vehicle Register (the MVR).
NZTA requires all parties to use the MVR to report every 12 months, providing evidence that they have kept records for each plate inquiry, undertaken regular staff training, and reported all actions taken in relation to actual or suspected privacy breaches.
“NZTA is able to suspend or revoke MVR access if NZTA, as the registrar, is not satisfied that personal information accessed by these authorised parties will be kept secure and used only for their authorised purposes.”