Road worker near Ruatōria allegedly threatened with firearm

James Pocock
By
Chief Reporter, Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

SH35 Rotokautuku (Waiapu) Bridge in Ruatōria. Police are investigating after a road worker was allegedly threatened with a firearm. Photo / NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Police are investigating after a road worker was allegedly threatened with a firearm on State Highway 35 near Ruatōria.

The incident at the Rotokautuku (Waiapu) Bridge site near Bridge Rd was reported to police at 3pm on Tuesday.

A police statement said police were following “positive lines” and believed the firearm involved was likely an air rifle.

“No shots were fired and nobody was injured, however the worker was understandably shaken from the incident,” the statement said.

“We are working to locate the person involved.”

Richard Bayley, Transport Rebuild East Coast project manager, said a driver was abusive to a roadworker and indicated a firearm was in the vehicle.

“The Transport Rebuild East Coast Alliance (TREC), which is undertaking recovery work at the site on behalf of NZTA [NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi], is carrying out an investigation and working with the crew and the team member involved to support them,” Bayley said.

“This incident is absolutely unacceptable. NZTA takes any threats to our people, partners, contractors and the public very seriously.”

He said serious abusive and threatening behaviour towards road workers was “unfortunately” not uncommon, but NZTA would continue to work closely with police to report incidents and to ensure the safety of its people and sites.

“We appreciate the work we are doing is having a direct impact on people’s day-to-day lives and can be frustrating – but the people out there on the worksites are local, your friends and whānau and we want to make sure they make it home safe each night," he said.

“Road workers are out in all weather and do their best to keep everyone moving. Be tolerant and respectful of all crew members and follow any instructions on site. They’re helping to keep you safe.”

He said motorists should expect delays and allow extra time before travelling with the busy summer construction season ahead.

Rotokautuku (Waiapu) Bridge repair work has been under way since October to fix the bridge bearings and strengthen the cross-bracing impacted during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Five bridge lifts spaced over three months have been required to complete the works with the final planned to take place Thursday.

The first bridge lift was completed under a full road closure and was so efficient the team moved to a much less disruptive stop-stop traffic arrangement lasting only a few minutes for the remaining lifts.

The second bridge lift was completed under a “stop-stop” arrangement (closed in both directions) and took about three minutes, while the “stop-stop” on Tuesday afternoon was in place for about 10 minutes.

While the bridge repair work is due to be completed before Christmas, further work is required under this bridge in early 2025 to address erosion impacts following Cyclone Gabrielle.

