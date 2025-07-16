Advertisement
NZTrio to perform in Gisborne next month

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Guest cellist Callum Hall will join sister Amalia and Somi Kim when NZTrio play at Gisborne's Lawson Field Theatre on Friday, August 1.

NZTrio He Taonga Wairere return to Gisborne next month to perform the second instalment in their 2025 series Fantastique at Lawson Field Theatre.

The trio are made up of guest cellist Callum Hall, his sister Amalia (violin), and Somi Kim (piano).

Lawson Field Theatre will be the third stop

