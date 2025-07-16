Guest cellist Callum Hall will join sister Amalia and Somi Kim when NZTrio play at Gisborne's Lawson Field Theatre on Friday, August 1.

NZTrio to perform in Gisborne next month

Guest cellist Callum Hall will join sister Amalia and Somi Kim when NZTrio play at Gisborne's Lawson Field Theatre on Friday, August 1.

NZTrio He Taonga Wairere return to Gisborne next month to perform the second instalment in their 2025 series Fantastique at Lawson Field Theatre.

The trio are made up of guest cellist Callum Hall, his sister Amalia (violin), and Somi Kim (piano).

Lawson Field Theatre will be the third stop on their seven-venue tour of Aotearoa, on Friday, August 1, before they head to Australia in September for performances in Melbourne and Brisbane.

“My brother Callum and I have played music together since we were 7 and 4 respectively, growing up in a very musical household,” Amalia said.

Callum has played regularly in orchestras such as the Auckland Chamber Orchestra, Opus Chamber Orchestra, Jackson Symphony, Lansing Symphony and the West Michigan Symphony.