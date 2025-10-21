Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Road workers report being verbally and physically abused by frustrated drivers

RNZ
3 mins to read

Temporary Traffic Management Industry Steering Group's Darren Wu speaks on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW

By RNZ

A survey of road workers has found many are routinely abused, attacked and sometimes purposefully hit with cars.

The report found nearly two-thirds of traffic controllers were verbally abused on a weekly basis, and one in five had been physically assaulted over the past

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save