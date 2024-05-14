Finn Alexander Higgins, of Waharoa, is now facing a charge of attempted murder. Photo / Facebook

Finn Alexander Higgins, of Waharoa, is now facing a charge of attempted murder. Photo / Facebook

A man accused of critically injuring a road worker by allegedly driving at speed through a Waikato work site and hitting him with his vehicle is now facing a charge of attempted murder.

The alleged incident happened in Waharoa just after midday on January 11.

Today, Finn Higgins made a brief appearance in the High Court at Hamilton where he answered a raft of charges and gave up his bid for name suppression.

The 28-year-old is alleged to have been involved in an altercation at a nearby business where he threatened and assaulted staff before the road incident.

He’s then accused of driving his vehicle at speed through a road works site on Dunlop Rd, striking a road worker and leaving him critically injured.

Higgins, who lives in Waharoa, was initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, threatening to kill and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

In court, he pleaded not guilty, through his counsel Charles Bean, to those charges and the count of attempted murder.

A reserve trial date was set for May 26 next year, with a firm fixture date in November of the same year also pencilled in.

Crown solicitor Jacinda Hamilton confirmed five days would be required for the trial.

Justice Neil Campbell entered the pleas and further remanded Higgins on bail.

