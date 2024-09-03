Higgins had a month earlier signed a 12-month contract with Wheelie Bin Services, in Waharoa, for a wheelie bin rubbish collection.

A Fulton Hogan staff member was left in a critical condition after Finn Alexander Higgins (pictured) drove at him. Photo / Facebook

On January 10 this year, he returned to the company’s offices at Mowatt St and asked a staff member for a refund due to his financial constraints.

The victim said she couldn’t refund him as she didn’t have authority to approve it and asked him to return to the office the next day to speak with her supervisor.

Higgins went back the next day, with two of his children, at 11.50am to speak with the manager, but when he returned, the first victim said her boss had just left.

Hearing the news, Higgins immediately fired up and began screaming and shouting at the victim, telling her he was going to “murder her”.

Another employee signalled for help to one of the company’s truck drivers, who had just arrived on site.

Higgins went outside, walked up to him and punched him hard in his neck with a closed fist, causing him to fall on to a nearby car, then got back into his car with his children. He reversed into a parked truck then drove off at high speed, driving erratically.

Meanwhile, Fulton Hogan road workers were working on Dunlop Rd, which comes off Mowatt St, at the time. The speed was reduced to 30km/h and a traffic light system was in place.

Higgins turned left into Dunlop Rd and drove straight through the red light at speed, knocking over road cones and swerving between machines as road workers were working. He then came to a stop outside the Waharoa cemetery and some road workers approached him to see if he was all right.

Some sort of altercation followed and Higgins was held down until he calmed down.

He then got back in his car and drove back down Dunlop Rd.

A 68-year-old road worker was working there at the time.

Figgins accelerated toward him, swerved at him intentionally, running him over and causing serious injuries, and narrowly missing a second man.

He then drove away before being arrested a short time later.

The road worker was critically injured and suffered multiple broken bones, a shattered pelvis, internal bleeding and other unknown injuries.

Higgins today pleaded guilty to charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, failing to stop to assess injury at an accident, injuring with intent to injure, reckless driving and two charges of threatening to kill.

His lawyer, Charles Bean, didn’t apply for bail so he was convicted by Justice Campbell and remanded in further custody.

