Desert Rd. Photo / NZME

Police have found the occupants of an allegedly stolen car accused of fleeing police on the Desert Rd this morning.

The vehicle was recovered by police near Lake Rotoraira, south of Lake Taupō on the Volcanic Loop Highway, State Highway 46, late this morning, a police statement said today.

People in the area were asked to lookout for the occupants of the vehicle, allegedly stolen in the Rangitikei district last night.

Police later said a man and a woman had been found and were helping police with their inquiries.

In an earlier statement, police said they had concerns the occupants may be unprepared for the elements, and without food and appropriate clothing and had asked motorists to report any suspicious activity in the area.

"We are also asking motorists to notify police of any hitchhikers seen or picked up in the vicinity. The vehicle is currently being forensically examined."