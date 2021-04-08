Remuera death: Woman who died at home named as Pauline Hanna

The woman who died at her home in the Auckland suburb of Remuera on Easter Monday was Pauline Hanna.

Police are still investigating the circumstances around Hanna's death, which authorities are treating as unexplained. Hanna, 63, was also known as Pauline Polkinghorne, police said.

"The scene examination remains ongoing at the Upland Rd address and this is expected to continue for some days," police said last night.

"Police will provide a further update once we are in a position to do so."

Officers remained at Hanna's property for a fourth day on Thursday examining the scene.

Hanna worked at Counties Manukau District Health Board as an executive project director, according to LinkedIn. Staff spoken to by the Herald were shocked at the news.

In 2016, she took a Leadership NZ course and in a mini-profile on the organisation's website, her skills were listed as project management, process/continuous improvement and implementation, and change management.

"I am involved in several community Trusts however building on what I have gained this year, I am investigating how I can turn involvement into a much more significant contribution," she was quoted as saying in the mini-profile.

The DHB didn't respond to a request for comment this week.

Hanna's neighbours have been asked by police if they knew the family who lived at her home, if they saw anything unusual, or unusual car movements.

They have also been reassured that they are safe but were not informed about the exact nature of the investigation.

Police are at the property on Upland Rd for a fourth day following a sudden death. Photo / Miriam Burrell

One resident told the Herald they saw a red car being towed away from the property on Wednesday night, and that a police presence remained overnight at the house.

They all said a police presence is very unusual for the area.

On Thursday morning, staff and forensics steadily arrived since 8.30am.

A post-mortem examination was completed on Wednesday.

Police say they are still considering the results of post-mortem as well as awaiting results from other inquiries.