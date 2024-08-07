A spokesperson for the TPNPB on Saturday said it had agreed to free Mehrtens, who was kidnapped on February 7, 2023, after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.

The New Zealand Government has repeatedly called for him to be freed immediately and the group has released videos of him multiple times seeking mediation in talks, one with him surrounded by Papuan fighters.

Peters’ office today said they are still working on getting him home.

”Phillip Mehrtens’ safety and wellbeing remains a top priority and we continue to do everything we can to secure a peaceful resolution and Phillip’s safe release, including working closely with the Indonesian authorities and deploying New Zealand consular staff,” the spokesperson said.

Conning, an experienced South Island helicopter pilot who helped fight recent Christchurch, Port Hills fires, was flying for Indonesian aviation company Intan Angkasa Air Service.

The gunmen, who let local passengers go, including two health workers and two children, were allegedly from West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement.

West Papua Liberation Army spokesman Sebby Sambom told the Associated Press he had not received any reports from fighters on the ground about the killing but that it would’ve been Conning’s “own fault for entering our forbidden territory”.

”We have released warnings several times that the area is under our restricted zone, an armed conflict area that is prohibited for any civilian aircraft to land,” Sambom told AP.

Indonesian security forces who are hunting the attackers recovered Conning’s body yesterday.

This morning, the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) said that they “mourn Conning’s death” and “do not want any more bloodshed on West Papuan land”.

In a statement last night, Conning’s family said he was “the most caring and loving husband and dad to his girls” and was “truly loved” by his family and friends.

”When he wasn’t flying, he cherished spending time with his family and friends, and being in the outdoors,” the family said.

”Our hearts are broken from this devastating loss. We appreciate the love and support we have received.”

A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia has raged in the resource-rich western half of Papua, where attacks by independence fighters have grown deadlier and more frequent as they have procured better weaponry.

