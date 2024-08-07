Glen Conning has been killed by separatist rebels in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua. Photo / File
The Government is asking how a New Zealand helicopter pilot came to be murdered by separatist rebels in Papua while saying it is still working on the “safe release” of another Kiwi chopper pilot held captive for nearly 18 months.
Now, the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta and a consular team on the ground in Papua, are liaising with Indonesian authorities to “understand more about the circumstances surrounding Mr Conning’s death”, said a spokesperson for Peters.
”We remain deeply concerned about the volatile situation in Papua and New Zealand’s official travel advice has for some time warned against non-essential travel due to civil unrest and the threat of kidnapping and violence. This is in line with our close consular partners such as Australia and Canada,” the spokesperson said.
It comes nearly 18 months after the abduction by rebels of Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens, who remains in captivity.
A spokesperson for the TPNPB on Saturday said it had agreed to free Mehrtens, who was kidnapped on February 7, 2023, after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.
The New Zealand Government has repeatedly called for him to be freed immediately and the group has released videos of him multiple times seeking mediation in talks, one with him surrounded by Papuan fighters.
Peters’ office today said they are still working on getting him home.
”Phillip Mehrtens’ safety and wellbeing remains a top priority and we continue to do everything we can to secure a peaceful resolution and Phillip’s safe release, including working closely with the Indonesian authorities and deploying New Zealand consular staff,” the spokesperson said.
The gunmen, who let local passengers go, including two health workers and two children, were allegedly from West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement.
West Papua Liberation Army spokesman Sebby Sambom told the Associated Press he had not received any reports from fighters on the ground about the killing but that it would’ve been Conning’s “own fault for entering our forbidden territory”.
”We have released warnings several times that the area is under our restricted zone, an armed conflict area that is prohibited for any civilian aircraft to land,” Sambom told AP.
Indonesian security forces who are hunting the attackers recovered Conning’s body yesterday.
This morning, the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) said that they “mourn Conning’s death” and “do not want any more bloodshed on West Papuan land”.
In a statement last night, Conning’s family said he was “the most caring and loving husband and dad to his girls” and was “truly loved” by his family and friends.
”When he wasn’t flying, he cherished spending time with his family and friends, and being in the outdoors,” the family said.
”Our hearts are broken from this devastating loss. We appreciate the love and support we have received.”
A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia has raged in the resource-rich western half of Papua, where attacks by independence fighters have grown deadlier and more frequent as they have procured better weaponry.
Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.
Kurt Bayer is the NZ Herald South Island Head of News based in Christchurch. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2011.