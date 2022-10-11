Reduced train services on Auckland's western line from tomorrow

Auckland transport will be reducing train services on the western line from tomorrow due to a subsidence issue along the line. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Auckland transport will be reducing train services on the western line from tomorrow due to a subsidence issue along the line.

KiwiRail will be urgently investigating the issue tomorrow, Auckland transport wrote in a statement, meaning from tomorrow morning only a single track will be operational as a precaution.

Train services will operate every 30 minutes between Swanson and New Lynn, with services between New Lynn and Britomart running every 20 minutes.

Passengers travelling through New Lynn in either direction will need to transfer between trains at New Lynn. Customer ambassadors will be on site to assist passengers.

"We appreciate that these changes will be frustrating for our passengers, but it's important that KiwiRail is able to take the necessary steps to address this issue, keep our passengers safe and fix the issue as quickly as possible," Auckland transport wrote.

KiwiRail staff working on a routine inspection of the Western Line on Monday first discovered the subsidence issue when they found movement in an overhead electric pole.

It is unknown at this stage how long the reductions will last, however, Auckland transport said KiwiRail is undertaking ground investigations to confirm how soon work can be completed to allow trains to resume normal service.